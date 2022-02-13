RunWithAquafina: Ulfata Deresa Geleta emerges winner of the 7th edition of Lagos City Marathon refreshed by Aquafina

Pulse Nigeria

They didn't stop running and didn't hesitate until they got to the finish line at the Eko Atlantic City. Breasting the tape, Ulfata Deresa Geleta from Ethiopia was the first to emerge the men’s winner of the 2022 Lagos City Marathon in a time of 2hrs, 11mins and 54secs. Kenyan David Barmasai became the second by returning a time of 2hrs, 13mins and 33secs to finish ahead of the Kenyan Emmanuel Naibei came in third in the time of 2hrs,14mins and 37secs.

Ethiopian runner, Dagne Siranesh Yirga was the first woman to cross the finish line in the 42km race in a time of 2hrs 33mins and 50secs, while her fellow compatriot, Alemenseh Herpha Guta came in second in a time of 2hrs 34mins and 36secs; then Kenyan Naomi Maiyo returning a time of 2hrs 35mins and 37secs to finish in third place.

Aquafina, the official water for the Marathon kept runners and spectators alike hydrated right from the start of the race at the National Stadium Surulere, to the finish point at Eko Atlantic City Victoria Island.

Segun Ogunleye, General Manager, Marketing (Beverage) at Seven up Bottling Company, makers of Aquafina water spoke about the brand’s partnership with the marathon saying; “We are always proud to be a part of the Lagos City Marathon by making sure runners and spectators alike stay hydrated during the race and Aquafina is happy by keeping the race hydrated.”

To celebrate the winners and all the marathoners who ran their race, artists like Wande Cole, Teni Entertainer, Zlatan and more entertained the audience. Finally, the Lagos City Marathon 2022 edition came to an end instyle.

