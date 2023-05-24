Court reverses prison sentence of woman who killed her rapist 'too violently'

The judge suspended criminal proceedings at the request of the public prosecutor's office, which reviewed the case again and decided to withdraw the charges. The relatives of the deceased man can appeal.

The woman, known as Roxana R, was found guilty on May 15 of using excessive force to defend herself against her rapist in 2021.

According to the report, the woman, 23, first knocked the perpetrator unconscious, strangled him and finally tried to dismember the body.

She kept the body for at least 20 hours and then brought it to the street in a plastic bag.

The court acknowledged that the woman acted in self-defence when she killed her attacker in 2021, but said she used excessive force.

When the verdict came down, the woman said, "It was my life or his life."

She said she feared for her life and "only wanted to defend her life from a rapist."