ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Robbers shoot security guard in Chicken Republic attack

Damilare Famuyiwa

The armed robbers reportedly shot the restaurant’s security guard.

Robbers invade Chicken Republic
Robbers invade Chicken Republic

There was pandemonium at a branch of the Chicken Republic on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, when some armed robbers invaded the eatery and shot a security guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly plunged the restaurant’s workers, customers, and residents of the area into panic.

While the armed robbers were said to have carted away Chicken Republic’s valuables, it was gathered that they didn’t attack the restaurant’s customers, leaving them to watch on.

A Twitter handle, @OriesiVapor, in a post, in which he claimed to be an eyewitness, said “he was driving home from church when he heard a gunshot from the crime scene, adding that people in the restaurant ran helter-skelter to keep safe.

“I was driving by after church on my way back home, then suddenly heard a gunshot from the area and saw people running out of the restaurant. I don’t exactly know what happened. It seems that I also saw a body on the floor through the entrance.”

Also commenting on the attack, another Twitter user, @Cyrus TD said he was on his way to the eatery when he heard a gunshot, adding that he later got to know that armed robbers were operating at the restaurant.

“I was headed towards there when I heard the shot, I thought it was a tyre burst sound, I later found out that it was a robbery,” he added.

Chicken Republic has, however, confirmed the incident, saying it was an attempted robbery.

While describing the invasion as unfortunate, Chicken Republic, in a statement, said the victim shot had been hospitalised for treatment and recovery.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My plans for Police significantly attained– Buhari

My plans for Police significantly attained– Buhari

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 11 days to election

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 11 days to election

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’