Robbers shoot security guard in Chicken Republic attack

The incident reportedly plunged the restaurant’s workers, customers, and residents of the area into panic.

While the armed robbers were said to have carted away Chicken Republic’s valuables, it was gathered that they didn’t attack the restaurant’s customers, leaving them to watch on.

A Twitter handle, @OriesiVapor, in a post, in which he claimed to be an eyewitness, said “he was driving home from church when he heard a gunshot from the crime scene, adding that people in the restaurant ran helter-skelter to keep safe.

“I was driving by after church on my way back home, then suddenly heard a gunshot from the area and saw people running out of the restaurant. I don’t exactly know what happened. It seems that I also saw a body on the floor through the entrance.”

Also commenting on the attack, another Twitter user, @Cyrus TD said he was on his way to the eatery when he heard a gunshot, adding that he later got to know that armed robbers were operating at the restaurant.

“I was headed towards there when I heard the shot, I thought it was a tyre burst sound, I later found out that it was a robbery,” he added.

Chicken Republic has, however, confirmed the incident, saying it was an attempted robbery.