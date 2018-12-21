Residents and visitors in Benin are now able to hail a driver using Taxify, the app-based ride-hailing service already widely used in 4 other Nigerian cities.

Launched during the holiday season and in response to requests from passengers and drivers, Taxify offers an affordable alternative to existing services. Using the service will help reduce traffic congestion by providing a way for people to get around the city without using their own vehicle.

“After our successful launches in Nigeria’s main centres, expanding to Benin is a natural next step for Taxify,” says Uche Okafor, Taxify’s country manager for Nigeria. “Taxify is an affordable alternative for anyone seeking convenient, on-demand transport from point A to B. The service also creates work opportunities for people who hold a professional driving permit, and who haven’t been able to find work.”

Taxify is easy to use: simply download the secure and free Taxify app from the iOS or Android app stores and set up a user profile, including your payment card details in the secure payment section. When you’re ready to be collected, request a driver via the app, and he or she will fetch you in minutes to take you where you need to be.

When the ride is complete, payment is made with cash, or via the credit or debit card details the rider entered into the app. Passengers paying by credit or debit card instead of cash will often receive benefits such as discount codes.

“Going out during season has always been such a hassle because the roads are busy due to the influx of indigenes returning from other cities for the holidays. This also means that there are a lot more roadblocks,” says Eki Aimufua, a Benin resident. “Using Taxify to hail a ride means I can now go out at with friends for fun Christmas parties and to make all my holiday visits to friends and family without having to worry about the stress of driving or parking.”

Taxify has been hugely successful in every city where it has launched since commencing operations in Nigeria in 2016. Launching in Benin is particularly exciting for Taxify, because everyone in the region can now request affordable, quick, reliable and convenient rides from wherever they are to wherever they want to be.

How do drivers in Benin join the Taxify platform?

If drivers want to become a Taxify driver, they will need a valid Nigerian drivers license, an Android or iPhone smart phone with GPS, a vehicle 2003 or newer and to undergo an onboarding program. For more information visit the Taxify website.

About Taxify

Launched in 2013, Taxify connects millions of passengers and drivers around the world to make travel easier, quicker and more reliable. Taxify’s efficient and tech-enabled business model benefits both drivers who pay a smaller commission as well as passengers who end up paying less for their ride.

Taxify started operating in Nigeria in 2016. It’s one of the fastest-growing ride-hailing platforms in Europe and Africa and has more than 15 million users in over 25 countries globally.

This is a featured post