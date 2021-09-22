Retired top immigration official faces 14 years in prison for forging school certificates

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) hit the retired official with a four-count charge before the FCT High Court on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He allegedly forged a National Diploma Certificate in Public Administration from the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of Calabar.

Prosecuting counsel, Mashkur Salisu, told the court that he used the forged certificates to enlist into NIS, and advance his career to the rank of a Chief Superintendent.

The offence is contrary to Section 364 of the Penal Code, Salisu told Justice A.O. Abong.

Aminu pleaded not guilty during his arraignment, and was granted bail in the sum of N500,000, and a surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He is liable to a prison term of not less than 14 years, if found guilty by the court.