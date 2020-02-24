Panic gripped Sagamu, Ogun State, on Monday, February 24, 2020, as sporadic shooting rented the air.

Residents of the community took to the streets to protest the death of Remo Stars Football Club player, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

According to Punch, the protesters stormed the Palace of the Akarigbo and the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, to demand justice for the deceased.

Sahara Reporters reports that three protesters and a policeman were killed during the protest.

While the identities of the deceased are yet-to-be ascertained, armed policemen have been deployed to the town to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The Remo Stars Assistant Captain was allegedly pushed down from a moving vehicle after being arrested by men of the Ogun Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).