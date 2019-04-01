Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 crowns two world finalists

The Qualifier took place at the Indoor Sports Complex, University of Lagos. Participants were tasked with making a simple sheet of paper fly as far and as long as possible, with four winners crowned Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 national Finalists.

Each pilot came armed with an A4 sheet of paper, ready to impress fans across two distinct categories: distance and airtime.  

In the end, two pilots prevailed proving they were capable of extraordinary feats of folding and throwing.  

Distance: Shoyemi Ayodeji Isaac took home the prize for furthest distance traveled with a flight of 34.45 meters.  

Airtime: Ewuzie Daniel Ekene claimed victory in the Airtime category, with a flight of 7.80 seconds.

For more information on Red Bull Paper Wings, visit ﻿www.redbullpaperwings.com﻿. 

