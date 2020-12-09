Recreate Erica’s Spicy Chicken Wrap and you could be among the winners of N200,000 worth of shopping vouchers and Mamador Gift boxes!

Sequel to the successful outcome of the Masterclass, Mamador is inviting foodies to recreate this dish and win for themselves, Mamador gift boxes and shopping vouchers!
Watch the cooking session:
To participate, simply recreate the Spicy Chicken Wrap using Mamador oil and seasoning cubes in a video. Post your entry on Instagram using the hashtag #MamadorElitesDish and tag @mamadorng. Remember you must show the Mamador products in use, and you must be following the brand @mamadorng to be eligible!
For more info, please follow @mamadorng and the hashtag #MamadorElitesDish #CookWithMamador #MamadorDecember2Remember on all social media platforms.
Mamador, produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International, is a premium food brand that exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone. Mamador products include cooking oil, Seasoning cubes, and Spread.
See more photos:
*This is a featured post.