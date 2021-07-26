Q&A with US EB5 expert Ruth Obih - Reasons why now is the best time to obtain your 2nd passport through Houston EB5

Q – What does Houston EB5 do?

A - Houston EB5, a subsidiary of award-winning real estate developer DC Partners, effectively guides investors seeking a secure path and peace of mind to permanent residency by providing opportunities to co-invest in award-winning landmark projects with successful returns. Founded in 2010.

Q How much is the EB-5 Minimum Investment?

A Following a recent ruling the US Government has temporary reinstated the minimum investment amount to $500,000 till September 30th, 2021 through a direct investment.

Q What is the difference between Direct and Indirect EB5 Investment?

A – The direct EB5 investment requires full-time jobs to be created directly in the company that you are investing in. While Indirect EB5 Investment through the Regional center program allows you to count indirect job creation, through the economic impact of the investment you are making.

Q What is Houston EB5 currently offering?

A – Direct EB5 Investment through MODERNO PORCELAIN WORKS with a repayable $600,000 minimum investment.

Q – What is Moderno Porcelain Works?

A - Moderno Porcelain Works is currently is fastest-growing company in the industry and a nationally recognized surfacing the company, specializing in luxurious, large format porcelain surfacing. The company has established operational centres in industrial areas just outside the metropolitan areas that are designated TEAs, with locations in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, and California.

Moderno is an operational business that allows for fewer investors to reach the capital investment amount resulting in a quicker project start-time versus that of large real estate development. Additionally, an operational business with strong underlying fundamentals, like Moderno Porcelain Works, can also offer an investment payment plan to address the increase of investment requirements under the new law.

Q – Why Moderno?

A · Direct EB5 Investment

4% - 5% Yearly interest payable

Repayable $600,000 investment amount

5-year loan term

U.S Citizenship for applicant, spouse and children under the age of 21

3-4 investors per project

Quicker project start time and filing process

Faster job creation

Q – How to start?

A – Schedule and free consultation or attend Houston EB5 upcoming Webinar on Tuesday 27th July 2021 at 6 pm. Click here to register for the webinar.

Houston EB-5 was founded in 2010 to help international investors gain permanent United States residency in return for making a qualified real estate investment. Certified by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as an EB-5 Regional Center, Houston EB5 has more than 25 years of real estate experience and is currently celebrating over 10 years in the EB5 industry.

3INVEST is a real estate investment Group and African Partners to Houston EB5.

