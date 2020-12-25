It's Christmas 2020 and we asked users on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram page to recollect the most memorable events they associate with Christmas and here are some of the responses we got.

1. [@ojonugwa_daniel_]

I was 11 when I followed a friend to a birthday party, I got carried away and didn't notice it was dark already, I went and be doing dance competition, funny enough I didn't tell my mom the precise place I was going to, she became worried and called out neighbors around to look for me. I received the beating of my life that day. That the first and only time my mom did beat me, I can't forget.😭

2. [@notyour_favorite]

My dad died 5days to Christmas, 5 years ago. The memory still lingers😢

3. [@gazillionaire_teats]

Though a southerner, we were born and brought up in the north. So we came to Benin that year to celebrate Christmas with our other cousins from other states too. We were all excited to get dressed to go to a ranch. Time to leave, we opened the garage door only to see that it was raining😁kinda disappointed but the awe was different because we never seen rain fall in December in kd where we lived. So we ended up playing in the rain in the compound of my uncle's house since it was a personal house, up until we were tired❤️

4. [@real__queenmerise]

When I arrived at South Korea, had to spend Christmas alone because I knew no one then 😭

5. [@ajadi_ayodeji]

I was around 7 or 8 years old, my mom made the Christmas chicken soup a day to Christmas, while sleep walking at night, I opened the pot and urinated inside it. I was dazed with a resounding slap that woke my siblings. That has been the talk of every Christmas since then, waiting to be mocked this coming Christmas again…

6. [@chioma_agba]

December 2010, our house got burnt when somebody threw banger while we were pouring fuel inside the gen. Only God helped us put it out quickly so we didn't lose much.

7. [@eazyranky]

Having a breakup on Christmas day😢