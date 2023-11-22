ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Protesting youths clash with policemen over missing landlord

Damilare Famuyiwa

The landlord, who was arrested following a complaint made by his tenant, was found dead in an uncompleted building days after.

The deceased, Nyebuchi Eze [Linda Ikeji Blog]
The deceased, Nyebuchi Eze [Linda Ikeji Blog]

Recommended articles

The landlord, identified as Nyebuchi Eke, was said to have thrown out the belongings of one of his tenants, who invited the police to arrest the former.

Eke reportedly went missing after being arrested following the disagreement he had with his tenant.

It reportedly took the intervention of the Woji Council of Chiefs to draw the attention of the police to the situation and demanded the police officer reveal the whereabouts of Nyebuchi who was last seen in his police van.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer and the tenant were taken into custody afterwards, but it did not douse the protest as the youths went on the rampage demanding to know the whereabouts of the missing landlord.

It was gathered that the youth pelted stones and broken bottles at the police operatives, while they set fire on the streets to protest the death of Eke, whose body was recovered days after his disappearance in police custody.

Speaking on the situation, an elder brother to the deceased and former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Solomon said his family wanted the police to take his brother’s body to a government-approved mortuary for proper preservation.

Solomon said, “The officer in charge of the investigation in the murder of my younger brother went on an assessment at the scene and then from there they recovered certain things.

“They carried the suspect to what they said is a mortuary in Igbo-Etche, Etche LGA and saw the body with bruises all over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we are calling on the police to do the needful by taking the corpse to a government-recognised morgue for proper preservation and then continue the investigation.”

Confirming the incident, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko said the State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, had visited the deceased’s family and commiserated with them.

Iringe-Koko added that the suspect (tenant) and three policemen linked to the matter had been arrested and were under investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs for gas supply and $500m renewable energy projects

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs for gas supply and $500m renewable energy projects

ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation on December 18

Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation on December 18

FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

Prices for graves escalate

Prices for graves escalate

28 year old trader in jail for robbing woman of her phone with an axe [iStock]

28 year old trader in jail for robbing woman of her phone with an axe