'I don't use police' - Odumeje issues death threat against social media critics

Nurudeen Shotayo

The popular cleric warned his social media critics that he has his own process of handling ceaseless criticisms, which involves the evocation of his many spiritual powers.

Prophet Odumeje
Prophet Odumeje

Odumeje, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha, Anambra State, gave the warning in a video to his followers.

In the clip which has gone viral, the cleric said he has his unique way of dealing with unrelenting and harsh critics.

He stressed that he doesn't require the help of law enforcement when confronting his adversaries, saying all it takes to neutralise the opposition is the evocation of his spiritual powers.

He, therefore, warned his traducers to back off or risk paying the ultimate price.

“I tell people I don’t call the police for enemies,” he said.

Explaining his process of handling criticism, Odumeje said he usually gives his critics the benefit of the doubt and would only react when they become relentless in their ways.

“When you come out for me on social media, speak against me once, I watch you, look at the weight of your speaking. You talk a second time, I watch you. The third time, I watch you. Then I see it is no more a joke; it has become a challenge.

“The fourth time, then you speak, I look it again, I say this is a battlefield you set for me. You want to see power. The fifth time, I know you’re ready for me. Then I will prepare myself, bring down all the alter of power. Then I bring down Santus Sanitoria, bring down Citadel. If I don’t kill you, know that Jesus is not a true God.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

