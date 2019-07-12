A 52-year-old prophet, Adebola Olufowobi, who allegedly defrauded a female church member of N980,000, on Friday appeared in an Agbowa Magistrates’ Court .

The police charged Olufowobi with three counts of fraud, theft and threat to life.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Nov. 2010 and Nov. 2012 at Awobo Area of Igbobgbo, Ikorodu Lagos.

He said that the defendant defrauded a female church member, Shakirat Ajagbe of N980,000 to buy a land with four (one- room self apartments) on it.

He also demanded for money for cement, blocks, sand and granite which she also gave to him.

The defendant informed Ajagbe that he had built the house to roofing level, and demanded for N100,000 to roof the house, which she also gave to him.

He said that when Ajagbe asked the defendant to take her to her land, he started giving her excuses.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314, and 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Sections 287 carries three years imprisonment for theft , 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for fraud while 230 prescribes seven years imprisonment threat to life.

Magistrate A.O. Ogbe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for trial.