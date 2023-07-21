ADVERTISEMENT
Private university students arrested for killing Bolt driver in Abuja

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects reportedly slit the throat of the driver to escape paying for his service.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command paraded the suspects on Thursday, July 20, 2023. FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, who paraded the suspects, identified them as Obasieyene Inem, Aaron Anthony and Alasan Olusegun.

Revealing how the suspects committed the crime, Garba said one of them ordered a ride on the Bolt App to take them to and from where they purchased Indian hemp.

According to the police chieftain, on returning them to where they booked the ride, the suspects discovered they had no money on them, so they decided to trick the driver by showing him a fake debit alert on their phone.

“On June 5, 2023, around 8.30 pm, one Obasi Okeke was discovered lying in his pool of blood with a slit throat at Ngugu Close Area 11 Garki, Abuja.

“The painstaking investigation to ascertain those behind this dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects namely Obasieyene Inem, Aaron Anthony and Alasan Olusegun.

“In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased was a Bolt driver who was called by one of the suspects to convey them to the Guzape Area of Abuja where they had visited to buy Indian hemp. Back from Guzape to their take-off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip, so they decided to play a fast one by showing the deceased a fake debit alert on their phone,” he stated.

Garba added that the Bolt driver’s insistence that he had not seen the alert resulted in an argument, during which one of the suspects slit the victim’s throat.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

