Pregnant woman's corpse found half-naked in Imo bush

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman's death remains a mystery as there was no blood stain on her when she was found in the bush.

She was found without her upper garment [Linda Ikeji Web]
It was gathered that the deceased woman was pregnant and her upper garment removed by her attackers.

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of Tuesday and the woman’s identity remained unknown to the public.

A villager who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the media, said the woman had no blood stain.

The source said, “It happened in the morning of Tuesday. The woman was killed and dumped in the bush along Amaraku-Umudim Road. She was pregnant and was stripped naked of her upper wear.

“But the confusing thing is that she did not sustain any blood stains to link her death to assassins or gunmen. We are yet to find out exactly what led to her death.”

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye said he had yet to be briefed on the matter but promised to revert as soon as the command got information on it.

This incident happened a few weeks after the lifeless body of an unidentified man was discovered in a brothel in Bayelsa State, where he had allegedly lodged with a commercial worker.

The deceased, reportedly a father of 12, had visited the brothel to meet his regular customer at the Tombia-Amassoma Road axis in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Local residents revealed that the deceased, a 40-year-old stroke patient from Delta State, had left his home to meet the prostitute but was later found dead in the brothel.

The body was discovered naked in the apartment, and the commercial sex workers had fled upon realising he had died.

Damilare Famuyiwa

