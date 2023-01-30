ADVERTISEMENT
Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, near Owerri in Imo, says it has begun investigations into the identity of a female student, who gloated about her graduation on TikTok.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the yet-to-be identified female student had gloated on the social media platform that she graduated with the help of God and private organ.

In a statement signed by the Polytechnic’s Registrar, Mrs Eucharia Anuna, and made available to newsmen on Monday, the institution condemned the act.

Anuna said it was even most blasphemous and antithetical that the student peddled the name of the Almighty in her “deleterious act”.

“Management considers the action of the student as most unacceptable and preposterous.

“The Federal Polytechnic Nekede prides itself as an institution with high academic and moral standards.

“Both staff and students are quite aware of the consequences of any misconduct.

“In an unprecedented move, management through the various disciplinary committees, had released hot lines through which students can report any act of exploitation or corruption,” the registrar said.

Anuna said the committees were diligent in ensuring that any staff or student found culpable was meted with appropriate punishment.

According to her, the despicable post of this supposed student does not therefore represent the standard of our institution.

“The rector of the institution, being a clergyman, has been very committed and consistent in instilling discipline in our students through seminars, solemn assemblies, sensitisation outreaches and publications.

“When our investigations are over, we shall make our findings and pronouncements public.

“It is in our purview to ensure that only students found worthy in learning and character are certified.

“This is a commitment to which we shall remain consistently resolute,” the Registrar added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

