Polygamous man defiles 12-year-old daughter in Anambra

Arinze Obiwenite, who’s married to 11 wives, has defiled his 12-year-old daughter.

The accused, a native of the Abacha community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was arrested for defilement after a raid on his home.

The raid was carried out following a tipoff from a member of the community.

Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, reportedly led the raid on the home of the accused last week, where the 12-year-old girl alongside her other siblings was also rescued after they were found to have been locked up in a room for over five years.

Addressing journalists on the matter, Obiwenite’s wives revealed that the suspect forced them to take an oath, and thereafter refused to have sex with them.

“Once he married any of us, he would force us to swear an oath with him that no man would touch us again. He will then get us pregnant and once he is done, he will send us packing.

“When we begged him to destroy the oath he made us swear or for us to be coming to see our children, he refused. He does not even consider our feelings as women.

“He has sent us packing for five years now and from that time till now, we have not been able to have sex.

“It is not even the evil things that he does with our children that are paining us most, but the oath that is preventing us from enjoying sexual relationships with anyone for the past four years,” they (the suspect’s wives) were all quoted as saying.