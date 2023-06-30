ADVERTISEMENT
Policewoman offers ₦500,000 to silence family of defiled 5-year-old girl

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim’s mother said the officer offered the settlement at the behest of the suspect.

Nigerian Police Women (Naijaloaded)
Nigerian Police Women (Naijaloaded)

A man identified as Bright Okutuoma was said to have defiled the minor around the Ibaa community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident reportedly happened when Okutuoma beckoned on her neighbour’s daughter to help him buy a sachet of water.

Chronicling the incident, the mother of the minor said when her daughter returned with the sachet of water, Okutuoma took her into his flat and allegedly defiled her.

According to the distraught mother, when her neighbour perpetrated the crime, he told her daughter she would die if she informed anybody about the illicit act, adding that she got to know her daughter had been defiled when her school teacher observed blood stains on her pants.

Her words: “When my daughter went to school, the teacher told me to come to the school to see my daughter. When I got there, I observed her pants and clothes were stained with blood and water. So, I carried her back home and after some hours, I asked her to tell me what happened to her.

“She told me that the day Bright Okutuoma called her to buy a sachet of water for him, after buying the water, the man carried her, dropped her on his bed and used a pillow to cover her mouth. She said she did not tell me on that day because the boy told her that if she opens her mouth (to tell anyone) she will die.”

Noting that at the behest of Okutuoma’s family, the policewoman offered her ₦500,000 to silence her, the victim’s mother said she’s desperate for her daughter to get Justice.

Damilare Famuyiwa

