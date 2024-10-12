ADVERTISEMENT
Police track down 2 Edo men who threatened to wipe out family over ₦1.5m demand

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, said this in a statement on Friday in Benin.

Yamu said that the suspects in their 30s were detained for investigation for the alleged offences.

“On October 8, a complaint was received from one Evelyn Akpan that on September 30, an unknown person sent her text messages threatening to burn down her house and assassinate her entire family if she did not pay the sum of 1.5 million.

“Operatives of the command through proper intelligence tracked down and arrested one Prince Anthony Uwa, aged 31, and William Ugiagdor, aged 38, who have both confessed to the crime,” he said.

Yamu quoted the Commissioner of Police, Nemi Iwo, as calling on the good people of the state, especially the youths to eschew crime and criminal activities.

Iwo advised residents in the state to embrace and explore legitimate opportunities, pursue education, and develop skills that would benefit them and their communities.

According to him, it is important to uphold the rule of law and work towards a safer and more prosperous future.

