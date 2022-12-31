Police to investigate Kogi explosion after d*ath of 4 people

It would be recalled that the explosion, which rocked the palace of the paramount ruler of Ebiraland in the ancient town of Okene, the Ohinoyi, Dr Ado Ibrahim, caused panic in Kogi State ahead of Buhari’s visit.

The President was scheduled to visit the state to commission some projects by the Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State’s government.

One of the projects was the Okene hospital which is opposite the palace.

Recounting how the incident happened, an eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said a car exploded and two people inside the car died.

According to the eyewitness, the explosion, which also affected two motorcycles, led to the death of their riders.

“I was in the house when I heard a loud explosion; by the time I came out, I saw a car on fire, along with two motorcycles, close to the second gate of the Ohinoyi’s palace. The explosion was massive, with three bodies on the ground around the palace,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.