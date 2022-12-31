ADVERTISEMENT
Police to investigate Kogi explosion after d*ath of 4 people

Damilare Famuyiwa

The explosion, which according to eyewitnesses, happened from a car, led to the death of four persons, including two motorcyclists.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), have expressed its commitment to unravel the cause of the explosion that rocked Kogi State ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

It would be recalled that the explosion, which rocked the palace of the paramount ruler of Ebiraland in the ancient town of Okene, the Ohinoyi, Dr Ado Ibrahim, caused panic in Kogi State ahead of Buhari’s visit.

The President was scheduled to visit the state to commission some projects by the Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State’s government.

One of the projects was the Okene hospital which is opposite the palace.

Recounting how the incident happened, an eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said a car exploded and two people inside the car died.

According to the eyewitness, the explosion, which also affected two motorcycles, led to the death of their riders.

“I was in the house when I heard a loud explosion; by the time I came out, I saw a car on fire, along with two motorcycles, close to the second gate of the Ohinoyi’s palace. The explosion was massive, with three bodies on the ground around the palace,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Describing the explosion as unfortunate and shocking, Williams Ovye-Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi State, said the Force was on top of the incident, adding that the area had been sealed for the conduct of thorough investigations.

