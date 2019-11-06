The Lagos Police Command will on Friday, November 22, 2019, arraign 46 homosexual suspects before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Punch reports that the suspects were arrested at a hotel in the Egbeda area of the state in 2018.

The police, had on Tuesday, November 5, brought the suspects to court for arraignment. But Justice Rilwan Aikawa said his courtroom was too small for the arraignment of the 46 defendants, which left him with no choice than to adjourn the arraignment.

The police had arrested the suspects in Egbeda, Lagos. (The image of Lagos Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu used for illustrative purpose.) [Punch]

“We cannot have 57 persons in this court. We have to look for a day we can use Court 2, so it can be convenient for all,” the judge was quoted as he adjourned till November 22.

The police said the defendants were among the 57 suspects arrested while making a “public show of a same sex amorous relationship with each other in hidden places within Kelly Hotel, Egbeda.”

The police charges have it that the defendants were picked up around 2:00am.