5 kidnapped travellers were chained in Katsina forest when Police found them

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rescued victims are responding to medical treatment.

Police officers are looking for the kidnappers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed the rescue when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday.

He said a police patrol team rescued the victims on Monday from Katsina Forest in Kankara Local Government Area where they were chained.

"The rescued victims were travelling from Abuja to Zamfara on March 9 when they were kidnapped at Kushere village in Zamfara. The victims were taken to Katsina Forest and chained, but were eventually rescued by our operatives," he said.

He added the rescued victims were responding to medical treatment as efforts were being made to reunite them with their families. Sadiq-Aliyu assured that the assailants would still be arrested.

