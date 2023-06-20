ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 9 underage s*x workers after hotel raid in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victims were said to have been lured from different states to Anambra.

The girls, who were said to be within the age bracket of 15 – 23 years were taken away from the hotel, following the Monday, June 19, 2023, hotel raid.

It was gathered that the police conducted the raid following reliable information from the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.

Disclosing this development, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said girls were lured with some money to Awka from Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states by the proprietor of the brothel, and with a promise to give them more money to send to their parents in the village.

Ikenga, however, assured that the rescued girls found in the brothel will be rehabilitated before they get repatriated to their various states of origin.

“Following the information received from Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare on Sunday at 6:00pm, police operatives stormed a hotel in Awka and rescued nine girls within the ages of 15-23years, used for sex slaves and arrested the proprietor of the hotel.

“Meanwhile, further interrogations/confessions of the rescued girls, revealed that the respective persons that brought them to the brothel lured/enticed them on the assurances of giving them jobs to alleviate poverty/needs of their parents and dependents.

“They further confessed to being taken from Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, and Rivers States. Also, the Police Command is in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare to make sure the girls are taken care of and safely returned to their parents/guardians.

“The Command has condemned the act and frowned at such persons who take advantage of vulnerable individuals to make money and describe such places as a den where criminals take refuge.

“We urge the good people of Anambra to continue to provide the police with information about such places as the joint operations to weed such harbour has commenced,” he narrated.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the hotel had been arrested and taken into custody.

