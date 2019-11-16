The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the rescue of the boy in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Friday on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Abdullahi made it known that the Zango Police Division, received a complaint on Nov. 10 at about 3pm that unknown persons have kidnapped Abdulrahman, demanding N4 million as ransom.

However, within 24 hours after the command’s anti-kidnapping team of Operation Puff-Adder were mobilised, they tracked down and arrested the principal suspect at Zangon Dakata quarters while planning to collect the ransom.

The Police spokesman said the principal suspect, Anas Isa, 22, confessed to the commission of the crime and led Puff-Adder operatives to the house of his aunty at Inusawa village in Ungoggo Local Government Area where the kidnapped victim was rescued.

“His accomplice, Umar Hassan popularly known as Liman of Zangon Rimi, a relative to the victim was apprehended.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded, “ he said.

He, therefore, called on the residents of the state to continue to cooperate with the police by giving timely information for prompt response.