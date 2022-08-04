RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 4 persons from jungle justice on Eko bridge

The timely intervention of the police in Lagos saved four persons from being lynched by a mob on the Eko bridge.

Nigeria Police badge
The spokesman of the Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

”The timely intervention of Police from Ebute-Ero Division and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) rescue the four persons from being killed by a Mob.

He said that the four adults (including one grandmother) were beaten black and blue on Wednesday in Eko bridge.

“They were suspected of being kidnappers because they had with them in their vehicle twelve children (ranging from seven-month old to 12 years old).

“Police officers from Ebute-Ero Division and the RRS were on time to rescue the adults from lynching.

“Their vehicle was totally burnt down by the mob.”

He said that preliminary investigation showed that they were all coming from the beach where they allegedly went to do some sacrifices.

Hundeyin said that the adults also explained that the children were their children and grandchildren.

According to him, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigating Department (SCID) for further investigations.

He warned Lagos residents against jungle justice.

