Police rescue 13 kidnapped victims, recover ammunition in Kogi

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Those rescued include eleven (11) male victims and two (2) females who were reportedly kidnapped at a Hotel in Eleite Area along Ajaokuta road on March 25.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said that the feat followed an order by the Commissioner of Police, CP Akeem Yusuf, that efforts must be put in place to ensure that all victims are rescued unhurt.

"Today, the Operatives of Quick Response Unit, led by the Commander SP Obafemi Ojo, promptly swung into action through a credible intelligence and located the Kidnappers’ hideout in a forest around Zariagi-Kabba Junction.

“On sighting the Police, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel. Owing to the superior firepower of the Police, the hoodlums were forced to flee with varying degrees of injuries, while 13 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt,” Ovye-Aya said.

The Police image maker disclosed that One AK-47 magazine containing six (6) rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police has commended the Operatives for their bravery and diligence at rescuing the victims.

He said that CP, however, urged members of the public, particularly the adjoining communities, to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullet wounds to the nearest security formation or agencies.

“He further enjoined the good people of Kogi to continue to cooperate with the Police and provide credible information on the activities of criminal elements so as to curtail their acts in the State,” Ovye-Aya said.

