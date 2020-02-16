DSP Bala Eliana, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos state disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Elkana said that the vehicles recovered were one Mitsubishi Montero Jeep with registration number GGE 620 AQ and one Toyota Camry saloon with registration number AGL 480 EC.

“The suspect took the Mitsubishi Montero Jeep to one Mr Wasiu Ogunsola of Omolojuwo Street, Dalemo, Sango-ota Ogun State for sale.

“When the buyer demanded for the original particulars of the vehicle, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

“Police detectives eventually arrested the suspect and recovered the Toyota Camry saloon car from him,” he said.

Elkana said that the owners of the vehicles have been contacted and they confirmed that the vehicles were stolen from Ikorodu.

“The suspect will be charged to Court, while the two recovered vehicles will be handed over to the owners on bond,” the police official said.