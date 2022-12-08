Police probe teenagers for trading their organs for N200,000 in Lagos

It was gathered that the police arrested the teenagers residing at the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos, for selling their organs to a medical doctor in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital for N200,000 without the consent of their parents.

Multiple reports claimed that the teenagers connived with an adult member of a church, and went to a medical doctor at Redwood Specialist Hospital in Abeokuta, where their organs were sold for N100,000 each.

The teenagers, however, got exposed on Monday, September 12, 2022, when one of them started to vomit and she was taken to hospital by her father who thought it was typhoid or malaria and the doctor requested for a medical test.

The medical test’s result was what confirmed the reason for her illness, after which it was revealed that her anus and private parts were damaged.

The sick girl, who became unconscious after her health condition was blown open regained consciousness, and disclosed to her father that a female member of their church trafficked them to Ogun state, where they met the medical doctor that bought their organs.

Speaking further, the teenagers alleged that the trafficker convinced them to carry out the illegal act because the one whose father is a Bishop, is not paying them enough money and that she will take them to where they will be handsomely paid N100,000.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), David Hundeyin dismissed the rumor that it was the case of organ harvesting “all documents were signed and the girls stated in the document that they were above 18 years.”