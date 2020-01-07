Three policemen who were caught on tape assaulting a man identified as Justice Obasi, have been paraded at the Enugu Police Command.

The suspects, in the video which has since gone viral, were shown in their police uniforms assaulting Obasi over his refusal to release his iPhone to them.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 4, 2020, along Kenyatta Street, in the Uwani area of the state.

The errant police officers' identities were not disclosed. [Punch]

Parading the suspects in his office, Enugu Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-rahman, assured the residents of the state that the command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the policemen who assaulted the harmless citizen face adequate sanctions.

He said, “The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the entire police formation were disturbed by the video, which went viral on the social media.

“The IG ordered the immediate study of the video to identify the police personnel involved for immediate arrest. So, I quickly sent out a surveillance team, which identified them within the twinkle of an eye.”

While he didn't disclose the identities of the policemen, Abdur-rahman stated that the suspects were two non-commissioned officers and a constable.

The police commissioner added that he had constituted a panel to investigate their actions, maintaining that the outcome of the investigation will form the basis for their trial in accordance with the rules of the force.

“These people are going to be investigated because I have constituted the panel today (Monday) and we await its recommendations. The panel has three days to submit its findings,” Abdur-rahman stated.

He however pleaded with members of the public to continue to keep faith with the police under the leadership of Adamu, adding that no police personnel would be shielded if they commit crimes.