Police officers reject ₦800k bribe offer from suspected copper wire thieves

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police officers collected the money as exhibit and arrested the suspects.

A patrol team of police officers arrested the suspects [NAN]
This is contained in a statement issued in Sokoto on Thursday by DSP Sanusi Abubakar, the command's spokesperson.

He said that policemen on patrol along Birnin Kebbi road in the state intercepted a Sharon vehicle with registration number KSF 356 Lagos, loaded with wires.

"The suspects, Rufa'i Sani, Yusha'u Abubakar and Ahmadu Bello, attempted to bribe the police with the sum of ₦‎800,000 to allow passage.

"However, our policemen collected the money as exhibits and brought the suspects with their vehicle to the State Criminal and Investigation Department for discreet investigation," he said.

The spokesman also said on May 13, a team of detectives of the command attached to Bodinga Police station in the state on visibility policing, arrested four suspects with copper wires.

"Upon investigation, the suspects confessed to having criminally conspired with one Habibu Nimadi and vandalised a transformer.

"However, Police investigation revealed that the transformer is located at Kauran Mido Area in Bodinga Local Government," he added.

Abubakar further extended the commendation of the Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama, to the personnel who exhibited high sense of professionalism by rejecting bribes.

He said the security agencies in the state are sounding serious warning to unpatriotic citizens destroying government infrastructure to desist from the act or face the consequences.

Abubakar said, "The command also warns against any attempt to perpetrate any unwanted acts before, during and after the forthcoming inauguration.

"The police, in conjunction with all security agencies will collaborate effectively to decisively deal with anyone that attempts to lay an attack on innocent civilians under the guise of whatsoever reason.

"The command is equally assuring members of the public that it will sustain its tempo in vigorous patrol and raiding of criminal hideouts until the good people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed."

