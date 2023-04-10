The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police neutralise suspected kidnapper in Adamawa, rescue 2 victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The kidnapper was neutralised when he and his gang arrived at a spot to receive ₦‎2 million ransom demanded from relatives of the kidnapped victims.

Police spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated in Yola on Monday that it was one of the successes of the police’s collaborative strategies to end kidnapping, robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms.

“One kidnapper was neutralised when he and his gang arrived at a spot to receive ₦‎2 million ransom demanded from relatives of the kidnapped victims.

“The suspected kidnappers sighted our men around the area and engaged them in a gun duel so as to escape arrest.

“One of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds,’’ he stated.

Nguroje added that the two victims, Suleiman Abdullahi (23), and Ruwa Buba (11), residents of Mayo Sumsum Village in Toungo Local Government Area, were rescued unhurt.

He stated also that Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Afolabi Babatola, commended operatives of Toungo Divisional Police Office and the hunters for their gallantry.

Babatola directed the joint operations team to track down fleeing members of the kidnap gang to ensure that they did not re-group anywhere in the state.

The police commissioner charged residents to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, especially those found with bullet wounds,’’ Nguroje stated.





