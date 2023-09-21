ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police neutralise 2 robbery suspects, arrest 1 in Akwa Ibom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State's PRO stated that the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel which two were fatally injured, while one was arrested.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Credit: Google]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Credit: Google]

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) SP Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

MacDon said the command received a distress call on Sept. 19, at about 01:50am of an armed robbery incident at Udoette School Road, UNIUYO by Ikpa road area, Ikot Udoro and environs in Uyo Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in response to the distress call, men of Quick Response Unit of the command swung into action and on sighting the police, the armed robbers allegedly engaged them in a gun duel.

The PRO said during the gun duel, two of the notorious robbers were fatally injured, while one Godswill Isaac was arrested. He listed some of the items recovered from the arrested suspect to include, 4 locally made pistols, 15 live cartridges, 2 expanded cartridges, 1 big iron cutter, 2 machetes, and a dagger.

Other items were, two plasma televisions,1 woofer MP3, 1 HP computer laptop, 10 android phones, 5 smaller phones, ₦15,700 cash and 8 dollars. MacDon said that most of the victims had visited the police command for identification and collection of their belongings.

The PRO further said that operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad of the command had arrested, two wanted notorious armed robbers in the state. MacDom, who gave their names as, Gospel Effiong a.k.a Python, Solomon Okon, a.k.a Eblem, said they were arrested for alleged robbery and rape.

He said that during interrogation, both suspects confessed to be members of a robbery gang responsible for robbing unsuspecting commuters in tricycles and mini buses in Uyo and environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacDon added that the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, had warned criminal elements either domiciled or operating in the state to desist from their stock in trade or be ready to be flushed out.

He quoted the CP as saying that the task of keeping Akwa Ibom safe was a task for the command. He noted that the command remained resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCC will raise bar in gains in terms of digital inclusion - Danbatta

NCC will raise bar in gains in terms of digital inclusion - Danbatta

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications

Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God

Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God

Ex-president Jonathan receives 'Symbol of Peace’ award amongst 100 in Africa

Ex-president Jonathan receives 'Symbol of Peace’ award amongst 100 in Africa

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gay marriage in Delta (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Lady dumps nduthi for Land Cruiser

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight

Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight