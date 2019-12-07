The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Adamu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Adamu said that on Dec. 5 at about 18:30 hours the cattle of Umaru Abubakar, a cattle rearer and Fulani by tribe, entered and caused mischief in the farm of the suspect, a Gwari by tribe.

He said Isa shot the cattle rearer at the farm.

”The victim was rushed to Minna General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty, ” he said.

The commissioner said the police command had already begun investigation into the matter after which the suspect would be charged to court.

He warned people against taking the law into their hands.