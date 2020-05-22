The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anusiem, 34, was among the 28 suspects arrested by the Police Command in Imo and paraded in Owerri on Friday for alleged various crimes.

The new Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, told journalists that the suspect reported at Njaba Police Station that his wife and two children were kidnapped on April 12 by his cousin, Okechukwu Anusie.

Akinmoyede, however, said that upon “discreet investigation” by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, it was discovered that the suspect (complainant) was actually behind the purported abduction.

He said that it was further discovered that the suspect hid his wife and children in his in-law’s house in Okwudor community in the area.

The police chief said: “He hid them there and maliciously accused Okechukwu of kidnapping them because of land dispute and other family misunderstanding.

“He has confessed commiting the crime. The suspect will soon appear in court.”

The suspect said that he faked the kidnap to punish his cousin who he accused of selling their family land and diverting the proceeds to his personal account without giving him a dime.

“I did not kidnap my wife and children. I only took them to my wife’s place because I want the police to arrest him for selling our land. Please forgive me,” Obinna said.

The new CP said further he would adopt the community policing strategy in fighting crime in the state.

He said, “Imo is peaceful. I met a peaceful atmosphere when I came but I will not allow any criminal to operate freely in the state.”

He also warned officers and men of the command against human rights abuse and receiving bribe.

According to him, any operative caught induging in sharp practices will face severe sanctions.