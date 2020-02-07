This was contained in statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nudam Frederick in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the command also arrested two of the suspects syndicate, who specialized in car snatching in the state during the operations.

According to him, during the arrest of the suspects, the command recovered a Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. EG 710 EKY, one Toyota Carina car with Reg. No. TTU 331 SC and one Honda CRV with Reg. No. RSH 189 LV.

“Operatives of SARS on Feb. 2, 2020 at about 11:30 pm swung into action and arrested one (suspect) of Abak Local Government Area, and two other members of his syndicate, both of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, who specialize in snatching of vehicles.

“Search conducted at suspect’s residence led to the recovery of an army uniform with the insignia of a captain,” he said.

The PPRO said that investigation on the matter was ongoing.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Imohimi Edgal, has assured Akwa Ibom people of the protection of their lives and property.

He called on the public to volunteer useful information that would aid in effective policing of the state.