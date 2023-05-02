The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police nab alleged cyber criminal in Port Harcourt

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the suspect was arrested following a message received from the Hungary Police in July 2022 over the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called “AMC Stock Experts”.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the intelligence explained how the said platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the global Cyber Community.

“Upon the receipt of this intelligence, seasoned Cybercrime Forensic and Intelligence Assets under the supervision of DCP Uche Henry, the Director NCCC, were deployed on the Case.

“The painstaking effort of the team led to the arrest who is an indigene of Abua Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“The suspect who resides in Iwofe area of the state has voluntarily elected in a written statement to have created the said platform for fraudulent purposes,” he said.

Adejobi said effort were being intensified to apprehend other members and affiliates of the criminal venture.

He said the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mr Usman Baba, has called on the public to be wary of phantom and unverified investment platforms and schemes

The IG-P urged the public to take advantage of the e-reporting portal of the Police; https://incb.npf.gov.ng to register their complaints for immediate intervention on fraud related cases.

