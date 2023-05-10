The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police nab 2 suspects, recover ammunition in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP commended the team and urged all policemen in the command to sustain the tempo.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
DSP Bright Edafe, the command Public Relations Officer, said on Wednesday in Warri that the feat was recorded due to operational strategies deployed by the new Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass.

Edafe explained that the suspects were nabbed on Tuesday by the A Division anti-crime patrol team in Warri, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Tanko Mahmud.

He added that the team was on a visibility and confidence building patrol to curtail activities of kidnappers and armed robbers, when the suspects were arrested.

“During the patrol, the team intercepted a tricycle at the Eagle Roundabout by Ogunu Bridge, conveying three occupants.

“The occupants were subjected to a search and in the process, 30 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from two of the passengers,” he said.

Edafe said that the suspects were in police custody, adding that investigation was ongoing.

He said that the CP commended the team and urged all policemen in the command to sustain the tempo.

The spokesman also said that Abass urged members of the public to cooperate with the police during stop-and-search duties.

“It is for the collective good of the residents. Help the police to do their work by monitoring your environments and report any suspicious persons or movement within your areas,” Abass was quoted as saying.

He added that the CP had assured people of the state of the command’s commitment to the fight against crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

