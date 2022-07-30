Police launch investigation to locate Okereke, say only one person reported missing

Ndukwe said, “the current report at our disposal dwells on a case of abandoned and recovered vehicle, as well as missing person.”

He said that the vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, precisely within Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State axis of the road.

“On July 29, at about 7:30a.m., we received information that a red-coloured Toyota RAV4 Jeep with registration number AGL 199 CY was noticed to have been parked in an abandoned way at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

“Hence, the location was visited and the vehicle recovered.

“Coincidentally, at about 11:30a.m., of same date, a report was further received stating that the vehicle belongs to one Cynthia Okereke (f), a Nollywood Actress, who was last seen on July 26,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the report at the command’s disposal revealed that only one person was reported to be missing.

However, Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mrs Monalisa Chinda-Coker, said that the families of actress Okereke and actor Clemson Cornel confirmed that they had not returned home since leaving a film location at Ozalla community.

Chinda-Coker, in a statement, said: “The two members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Okereke and Cornel alias Agbogidi were suspected missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla community.

“The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear among members about the safety of actors filming in the country.”

Reacting to the development, National President of the Guild, Mr Rollas Ejezie, instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover was provided to ensure their safety.