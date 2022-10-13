Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

The rescued man, Mr Ibrahim Ado, was allegedly locked up in a room in Bayajidda/Ibrahim Taiwo road in Kaduna North Local government Area on Wednesday.

Jalige told newsmen that the incident was reported to the Police community health workers who were on duty in the afternoon at Bayajidda by Ibrahim Taiwo road in Kaduna.

According to him, upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command ordered that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area should lead operatives to the scene and bring out the man.

He said the Commissioner also ordered that they should find out from the people around the area why the man was kept in a room for so long.

He said that he had been locked up in the room for almost 20 years, where he ate, urinated and did everything without taken care of.

“When we went to the scene, we found the man naked, we gave him clothes to wear and brought him out and took him to hospital for medical evaluation,” he said.

Jalige further said that the Kaduna Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, also ordered for a full scale investigation to be carried out to unravel the true position and cause of the inhuman treatment to the elderly man.

He noted that investigations had commenced by the DPO Magajin Gari Police Division, and would reveal the outcome.

He said they found about five people in the area who were assisting them in the investigation process.

“We were made to understand that the man had children and a wife who were nowhere to be found, the people we met in the compound and the neighboring houses, we believe will assist us in getting the true position of the whole scenario.”