24 hours after the assassination of popular traditional medicine expert, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, the Oyo Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the murder and that it probably has a clue on why he was gunned down.

Oko Oloyun was on Thursday, January 23, 2020, shot dead by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Pulse had reported that the trado-medical practitioner was on his way from an outing when the gunmen shot at his vehicle along Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo.

In a statement made available to the public on Friday, January 24, the state Police Command disclosed that two police escorts attached to the late businessman and some members of his staff are in custody for interrogation.

The interrogation, according to the police, followed a tip off on an alleged fraud perpetrated recently in Oko Oloyun's Lagos office.

“Some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view to finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act,” Oyo Police Spokesman, Gbenga Fadeyi said in the statement.

Possible motive

Fadeyi said the deceased may have been killed due to an alleged book-keeping fraud he detected in his Lagos office, adding that the 'fraud' he found out “allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/bookkeeping records.”

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is therefore being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased,” Fadeyi explained.

The police spokesman however appealed to members of the public with credible information on Oko Oloyun’s death to come forward.