Police explain why husband of woman in ‘mummy calm down’ video was arrested

Bayo Wahab

The police arrested the deceased’s husband, who had earlier reported the case at the Evbuotubu Police Station the same day the incident happened.

Toluige Olokoobi Babalola allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope. [NigeriaWorld]
The woman in the ‘Mummy Calm Down’ viral video, Toluige Olokoobi Babalola allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in their apartment in Garick Layout, Ekhuan, Benin City, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Following the incident, the police arrested the deceased’s husband, who had earlier reported the case at the Evbuotubu Police Station the same day the incident happened.

Explaining the reason for the arrest, Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command said the deceased’s husband, Lawal, told the police that when he returned from the market that day, he met his son crying and that when he forced the door open, he met his wife on a rope tied to the ceiling.

Nwabuzor said, “The husband said himself and some neighbours rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“The DPO and the man went to the house and recovered the rope and alleged suicide note written by the deceased wife.

“The DPO moved the suspect to the hospital to check the body of the deceased to see if there was any mark of violence, and with due diligence, there was no mark of violence on her body.

“But there are issues surrounding the alleged suicide. The husband claims that the neighbours came upon his outcry and helped him to bring down the woman from the rope.

However, contrary to Lawal’s claim, the neighbours said they didn't support him in bringing the deceased down from the ceiling.

“No, we didn’t know anything about losing the woman from the rope. When we came we met you lying on her crying,” the neighbours said according to the police.

Nwabuzor said that since the police report showed that there was no mark of violence on the deceased, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammed Dankwara, ordered an investigation into the matter.

