Police drag man to court for marrying 2nd wife in Lagos

Uzoma was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on three counts of bigamy and falsification of information on a marriage certificate.

The prosecutor, Idowu Osungbure, told the court that Uzoma, while having a wife, contracted another wedding with one Sophia Yongxian, at a wedding registry.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also made a false declaration that he was a bachelor while already married.

Osungbure alleged that Uzoma committed the crime in 2019, arguing that the offenses were punishable under sections 411 and 115 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act Cap. C. 38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

“That you, Edmund Uzoma, of Lekki Road 15, Golden Gate Apartment, Lagos, on or sometime in 2019 in Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit; bigamy, and false statement and declaration,” the charges read in part.

Reacting to the charges when read in the court, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Olatunbosun, however, admitted Uzoma to bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.