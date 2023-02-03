ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police drag man to court for marrying 2nd wife in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man, who reportedly claimed to be a single man while he was married, was asked to pay a sum of N1 million as part of his bail condition.

Police drag man to court for marrying 2nd wife in Lagos
Police drag man to court for marrying 2nd wife in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has dragged a man identified as Edmund Uzoma, before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for dumping his wife to marry another lady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Uzoma was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on three counts of bigamy and falsification of information on a marriage certificate.

The prosecutor, Idowu Osungbure, told the court that Uzoma, while having a wife, contracted another wedding with one Sophia Yongxian, at a wedding registry.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also made a false declaration that he was a bachelor while already married.

Osungbure alleged that Uzoma committed the crime in 2019, arguing that the offenses were punishable under sections 411 and 115 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act Cap. C. 38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

“That you, Edmund Uzoma, of Lekki Road 15, Golden Gate Apartment, Lagos, on or sometime in 2019 in Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit; bigamy, and false statement and declaration,” the charges read in part.

Reacting to the charges when read in the court, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Olatunbosun, however, admitted Uzoma to bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must have landed property in Lagos, adding that the matter would be adjourned till Wednesday, March 15.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

So far, Buhari is giving right signal for credible elections– Organisation

So far, Buhari is giving right signal for credible elections– Organisation

We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

FG evacuates 1,531 Nigerians from Ukraine

FG evacuates 1,531 Nigerians from Ukraine

2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states

2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states

Nasarawa 2023: We are working for Gov. Sule, APC candidates victories – Chairman

Nasarawa 2023: We are working for Gov. Sule, APC candidates victories – Chairman

2023: Obi in Zamfara, promises to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment

2023: Obi in Zamfara, promises to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment

Why Buhari will be in trouble after office - Shittu

Why Buhari will be in trouble after office - Shittu

We will fight you—El-Rufai warns ‘Villa Cabal’ opposing Tinubu’s presidency

We will fight you—El-Rufai warns ‘Villa Cabal’ opposing Tinubu’s presidency

Terrorist leader boasts about buying weapons with new naira notes

Terrorist leader boasts about buying weapons with new naira notes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Dancer dies in Father's uncompleted building

Confusion in Imo as dancer d*ed in father’s uncompleted building

Container falls off truck in Lagos, crushes 9 passengers to death.

Kids among 9 killed as container crushes bus at Ojuelegba bridge

Gunmen

3 policemen, 2 soldiers k*lled as gunmen attacked them at checkpoints