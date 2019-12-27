The police sergeant, Lukmon Akanbi, who shot and killed one Ramon Babatunde Adeniji has been arrested and dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force.

Adeniji, 39, was reportedly returning from Wizkid show on Friday, December 27, 2019, around 4:20 am, when the policeman accosted him.

According to Punch, a fracas thereafter ensued between them and Akanbi and the police officer shot him.

Witnesses reportedly rushed Adeniji to the Naval Dockyard Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Following the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement has said that the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the arrest of Akanbi for orderly room trial.

Elkana said, “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, F/No 448407, attached to the Victoria Island Police Station over the shooting of one Ramon Adeniyi, 39, of campus area Lagos Island. The incident happened on Friday, December 27, 2019, around 4.20am around Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“There was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from an event. The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which falls short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

“The victim was rushed to the Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja. He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials.”

Elkana said the police officer was found guilty of all the charges during the trial and was dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that Akanbi has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional Court.

“He was arraigned before the adjudicating Officer on three counts of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3) first schedule, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority contrary to paragraph Q (2), and damage to articles contrary to paragraph D (1), police act and regulations, cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional Court. The Command condemned the unprofessional conduct of the dismissed Sergeant. The Commissioner of Police condoles with family and friends of the deceased person and assured them that justice will prevail.

“Supervisory officers of erring policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men. This is part of the measures put in place by the commissioner of police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system.”