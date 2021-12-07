RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police detain 3 Dowen students over Sylvester Oromoni's death

Oromoni was allegedly bullied and tortured to death.

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)
Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)

Three students of Dowen College are currently in police custody over the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has disclosed.

Odumosu also tells Punch that two other students of the school linked with the assault, are at large, with those in police custody helping the Command with information on how to track them.

Oromoni's death has captured the attention of an entire nation, with the Lagos State government announcing the closure and sealing off of the school last week.

The Lagos police boss also says that the school principal, housemasters, and other officials of the Lekki-based school are also assisting the police with information, as the Command launches a full-scale probe into the circumstances culminating in the death of Oromoni on November 30, 2021.

The father of the deceased boarding student had alleged that the JS2 student died from injuries sustained during an assault by five of his colleagues who were hell bent on initiating him into a cult group.

Dowen had however insisted that Oromoni died after sustaining injuries during a football game.

“It is still an allegation until we conduct our investigation. We just started full investigation yesterday (Monday).

"Two out of those mentioned in the viral video are at large while three of the students are helping us to get others.

“I am in contact with my counterpart in Delta State. I spoke with the parents yesterday, we are perfecting everything scientifically,” CP Odumosu says.

There are allegations that Oromoni was bullied and beaten to a coma before his death.

News of his passing sparked outrage on social media platforms, with over 100,000 persons signing an online petition seeking for the arrest and swift prosecution of those found culpable.

Oromoni's family has petitioned the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, demanding a coroner inquest into his death.

