Police deny torturing man to death after arresting him for cultism in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police stated that he was involved in a fight with other suspects in the cell.

The Police promised to give more details after an autopsy is conducted [The Nigerian Voice]
In a statement in which this claim was debunked, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, explained that Samson and another alleged cultist, Gbenga Adejoke, were arrested in October 2023 around the Atoyo area of Sagamu area of the state in the wake of reprisal cult clashes that rocked the town.

The police spokesperson revealed that Samson and Adejoke, during interrogation, confessed to be members of the outlawed Buccaneer cult.

The statement read, "It is a fact of public knowledge that Sagamu town witnessed a series of cult clashes where five rival cultists were murdered.

"Following an intelligence report that suspected cultists on the wanted list of the Ogun State Police Command were within the Atoyo area of Sagamu, on Tuesday, November 18, 2023, the police swung into action on a covert operation where two suspected cultists were apprehended. Oduyiga Seyi Samson, “m”, 39 years and Gbenga Adejoke, ‘m’, notorious members of Buccaneer and Eiye confraternity, were arrested.

"On interrogation, both Seyi and Gbenga made a confessional statement to being members of the outlawed Buccaneer and Eiye confraternity secret cult. Seyi confessed he was initiated in 2015.

"The Ogun State Police Command vehemently refutes that the deceased was tortured to death as it is being speculated in some online media. The Ogun State Police Command holds a strong commitment to upholding fundamental human rights laws, particularly when it comes to treatment of suspects.

"Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. Ogun State Police Command is well-versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody, free from all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment."

The police said, for the record, "The deceased was already charged for cult-related activities and he was taken to court on Thursday, November 23, 2023, where he was to be arraigned before a special court on cultism case in Isabo Abeokuta, but the honourable court did not sit, and he was brought back to Eleweran in Abeokuta the same Thursday.

"Seyi was to be taken back to the court at the next available day that the court would sit, which is on Friday, November 24, 2023.

"However, on Friday, November 24, at about 5:00 am, Seyi went berserk, shouting, biting with teeth, and assaulted other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted. Other suspects in the cell alerted policemen on duty.

"He was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital, Abeokuta, along with other suspects he bit in the cell for medical treatment against infection. Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Seyi, while on medical attention, later gave up the ghost.

"Every other allegation is hereby debunked as the accurate position is what has been stated above."

The police spokesperson added that as soon as the autopsy report about the deceased is out, the Force will give further details.

