RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm killing of 2 persons in Kogi Church attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Kogi, on Monday confirmed the killing of two persons in an attack on worshippers in a Church by gunmen at Felele Quarters, Lokoja.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

SP William Ovye-Aya, the Command’s image maker, confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, adding that several others sustained serious injuries during the attack.

Read Also

Ovye-Aya said gunmen had invaded a Celestial Church, “Blood of Jesus Parish,” at Felele quarters, around 8.00. p.m. on Sunday, and opened fire on worshippers, killing two persons and injuring many others.

“There was a distress call made to our command over the attack, which left two female worshippers dead, and several others injured.

“On getting the alert, our command quickly deployed a response team to the area with a view to restoring normalcy in the area, and arresting the perpetrators.

“Although there is no arrest yet, investigations are on to fish out the perpetrators who would face the full wrath of the law.

“Already, the corpses of the victims of the attack have been deposited at the Morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where the injured are also being treated,” he said.

Ovye-Aya, however, called on the public to remain calm, peaceful and go about their normal activities as the Police were on top of the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the attack was the second in a space of three weeks as another Church was attacked within the same Felele Quarters of Lokoja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child

A man crying (Image of illustration)

Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home