Police confirm killing of 2 persons in Kogi Church attack

Ovye-Aya said gunmen had invaded a Celestial Church, “Blood of Jesus Parish,” at Felele quarters, around 8.00. p.m. on Sunday, and opened fire on worshippers, killing two persons and injuring many others.

“There was a distress call made to our command over the attack, which left two female worshippers dead, and several others injured.

“On getting the alert, our command quickly deployed a response team to the area with a view to restoring normalcy in the area, and arresting the perpetrators.

“Although there is no arrest yet, investigations are on to fish out the perpetrators who would face the full wrath of the law.

“Already, the corpses of the victims of the attack have been deposited at the Morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where the injured are also being treated,” he said.

Ovye-Aya, however, called on the public to remain calm, peaceful and go about their normal activities as the Police were on top of the matter.