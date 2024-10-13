ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm gruesome murder of Ogun man by suspected cultists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesperson explained that an investigation had commenced, assuring members of the public that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Men of the Nigerian police
Men of the Nigerian police

Recommended articles

SP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Odutola explained that the incident occurred at 12:30 pm at the Jide Jones area, Oke Ilewo in Abeokuta.

She said that the perpetrators of the crime were reported to have arrived in an unregistered Toyota Corolla sports car and fled the scene after the commission of the homicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

”A shooting incident and murder occurred around 12:30 p.m.

”A concerned citizen reported that unknown individuals, believed to be cultists arrived in a Toyota Corolla sport car, armed with a pump action shotgun and a pistol

”The assailants opened fire, killing the deceased, who was left dead at the scene before the perpetrators fled to an unknown location.

”Another individual, Adesanya Adeyinka requested for the body for burial without seeking a doctor’s examination or autopsy,” she said.

The police spokesperson explained that an investigation had commenced, assuring members of the public that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina