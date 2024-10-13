Police confirm gruesome murder of Ogun man by suspected cultists

SP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Odutola explained that the incident occurred at 12:30 pm at the Jide Jones area, Oke Ilewo in Abeokuta.

She said that the perpetrators of the crime were reported to have arrived in an unregistered Toyota Corolla sports car and fled the scene after the commission of the homicide.

”A shooting incident and murder occurred around 12:30 p.m.

”A concerned citizen reported that unknown individuals, believed to be cultists arrived in a Toyota Corolla sport car, armed with a pump action shotgun and a pistol

”The assailants opened fire, killing the deceased, who was left dead at the scene before the perpetrators fled to an unknown location.

”Another individual, Adesanya Adeyinka requested for the body for burial without seeking a doctor’s examination or autopsy,” she said.