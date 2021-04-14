The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed Tuesday’s attack on Ogboro-Eke-Abugu Village, Ibagwa-Ani in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Wednesday that the gunmen killed one James Ugwu during the attack.

Ndukwe said that the assailants also attacked Ugwu’s wife and another person before fleeing the area.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, had directed full-scale investigations to uncover the masterminds of the attack and also bring them to book.

“He pleads with the people of the community to remain calm and assist the police in their investigation.

“He also urged them to avoid doing anything capable of causing a breach of public peace,’’ Ndukwe said.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen, who were four in number, stormed the village around 9 pm.

It said the bandits shot Ugwu dead in his house and also shot his wife on the leg and another person in the stomach, while escaping.

“The sound of gunshots and cries by members of Ugwu’s family attracted neighbours and other villagers.

“But before the natives could get to the scene, the gunmen had escaped into the bush,” the eye witness further said.

A lawmaker from the area, Dr Emma Ugwuerua, representing Nsukka-West constituency in the state House of Assembly, expressed regrets over the incident.

“Yes, there was an attack by unknown gunmen in Ibagwa-Ani on Tuesday night.

“I can’t give more details because we are already in a meeting over the issue,” Ugwuerua said.

The Nsukka Police Area Commander, Mr Hassan Yahaya, said he had already visited the scene of the attack.

“I have beefed up security in the affected village by deploying enough policemen in the area to douse fear and panic among residents,’’ he said.