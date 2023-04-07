The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm abduction of Nassarawa former Deputy Governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen invaded Gwagi Village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of the former deputy governor and abducted him at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case
'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case

Recommended articles

The confirmation is contained in a statement on Friday in Lafia by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state.

Gye-Wado was deputy governor of Nassarawa between 1999 and 2003 in the administration of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu.

The PPRO in the statement said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, has deployed tactical operatives to rescue the former deputy operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the police received reports that the former deputy was kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Friday at his residence in Wamba Local Government Area (LGA).

“Information received by the police command indicated that on Friday, April 7 at about 12:30 a.m., gunmen invaded Gwagi Village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of the former deputy governor and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival,” the police spokesperson added.

Nansel stated that the police commissioner had further mobilised reinforcement comprising police tactical teams, the military, vigilance groups and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty.

He assured the public that the police would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the act and make them to face the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on those with useful information that would aid the rescue of the erstwhile deputy governor to call the following telephone numbers : 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti

'Retract, apologise or see you in court' – Tinubu's camp tells Datti

Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

25 teenage pregnancies recorded every month in Kpone-Katamanso

15 students of St. Mary’s Girls SHS are currently pregnant, headmistress cry

7 Ghanaian men severely injured after bloody machete fight at wake-keeping over woman

7 Ghanaian men injured after serious machete fight over woman at wake-keep

Anambra woman delivers quintuplets after 9 years of marriage, begs for help. (Photo used for the purpose of illustration)

Anambra woman delivers quintuplets after 9 years of marriage, begs for help

Pastor Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals in church to restore potency

'Powers, come inside this manhood!' – Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals to restore potency (video)