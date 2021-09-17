RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

He was arrested by a patrol team while having sex with the goat.

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)
Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 25-old-man for alleged sexual intercourse with a goat in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa Police Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Friday.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested at about 1 am by the police, who were on patrol in Gwaram town.

He explained that the suspect, a resident of Kunnadi quarters, was arrested by the patrol team while having sex with the goat.

"At about 0100hrs, Police from Gwaram Divisional Headquarters, while on patrol in Gwaram and its environs, arrested one 25-year-old resident of Kunnadi quarters, while having intercourse with a goat," Shiisu said in the statement.

The spokesman added that investigation into the case was ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court.

